AL launches special programme to disseminate message of dev, future plans ahead of nat'l election

The Bangladesh Awami League has undertaken a special initiative to disseminate the message of the government's development programmes and future plans to all voters ahead of the national elections.

As part of this initiative, Awami League will form a "master trainer" group with university teachers who will go to each upazila and provide training at the upazila-level.

The inaugural programme began today (18 September) with the training of the first batch of one hundred university teachers.

Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, inaugurated the event.

Kabir Bin Anwar, chief coordinator of AL's National Election Administration Committee, presided over the event and spoke as the main speaker.

Organising Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, Sujit Roy Nandi, and Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Aminul Islam Amin were also present.

Under this programme, voters will be reached through a campaign team. One campaigner will be nominated for each locality. Upazila-level trainers will train the campaigners.

Later, the chief coordinator delivered his speech on the action plan of Awami League to convey the message of development accomplished under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.