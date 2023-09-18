AL launches special programme to disseminate message of dev, future plans ahead of nat'l election

Politics

UNB
18 September, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 05:17 pm

Related News

AL launches special programme to disseminate message of dev, future plans ahead of nat'l election

UNB
18 September, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 05:17 pm
The Bangladesh Awami League&#039;s inaugural programme began today (18 September) for a special initiative to disseminate the message of the government’s development programmes and future plans to all voters ahead of the national elections. Photo: Collected
The Bangladesh Awami League's inaugural programme began today (18 September) for a special initiative to disseminate the message of the government’s development programmes and future plans to all voters ahead of the national elections. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Awami League has undertaken a special initiative to disseminate the message of the government's development programmes and future plans to all voters ahead of the national elections.

As part of this initiative, Awami League will form a "master trainer" group with university teachers who will go to each upazila and provide training at the upazila-level.

The inaugural programme began today (18 September) with the training of the first batch of one hundred university teachers.

Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, inaugurated the event.

Kabir Bin Anwar, chief coordinator of AL's National Election Administration Committee, presided over the event and spoke as the main speaker. 

Organising Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, Sujit Roy Nandi, and Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Aminul Islam Amin were also present.

Under this programme, voters will be reached through a campaign team. One campaigner will be nominated for each locality. Upazila-level trainers will train the campaigners.

Later, the chief coordinator delivered his speech on the action plan of Awami League to convey the message of development accomplished under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Top News

Awami League / programme / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Time for BCB to introduce gender-sensitivity training: Rights activists on Sakib controversy

1h | Panorama
Dolce Interior

Cafe Dolce: Just another overpriced restaurant?

8h | Food
Photo: Collected

Mouchak’s Kolija Singara: The original sin

8h | Food
The transformation has had a positive impact on the economy of the area, with increased sales in the Khilgaon (Taltola) City Corporation Super Market. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How a food street transformed the face of Khilgaon-Taltola

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

50m | TBS Stories
Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

3h | TBS SPORTS
4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

6h | TBS Stories
What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

1d | TBS World