AL launches district and city level training for trainers and field-level campaigners in Mymensingh

The training programme for district and metropolitan city level trainers and field-level campaigners of Bangladesh Awami League was launched on Tuesday in Mymensingh, following the special initiative of the party to disseminate the message of the government's development programmes and future plans to every voter's doorstep ahead of the next national election.

A press conference was held at 11am at Mymensingh city's Green Point Community Center. After that, a formal inauguration and campaigner training workshop was held at Advocate Tarek Memorial Auditorium at 12 pm.

Kabir Bin Anwar, chief coordinator of AL's National Election Administration Committee, inaugurated the programme. Mymensingh city unit Awami League President and city Mayor Md Ikramul Haque and General Secretary Mohit Ur Rahman Shanto; Mymensingh district Awami League President Ehteshamul Alam and General Secretary Advocate Moazzem Hossain Babul were present at the programme.

The training programme was conducted by focal point of "offline campaign", Sufi Faruq Ibne Abubakar, and assistant focal point Syed Imam Baker.

Awami League had undertaken a special initiative to disseminate the message of the government's development programmes and future plans to every voter's doorstep ahead of the next national election. As part of this initiative, Awami League will form a "master trainer" group with university teachers who will go to each upazila and provide training at the upazila-level.