AL launches district and city level training for trainers and field-level campaigners in Mymensingh

Politics

UNB
20 September, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 07:00 pm

Related News

AL launches district and city level training for trainers and field-level campaigners in Mymensingh

UNB
20 September, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 07:00 pm
AL launches district and city level training for trainers and field-level campaigners in Mymensingh

The training programme for district and metropolitan city level trainers and field-level campaigners of Bangladesh Awami League was launched on Tuesday in Mymensingh, following the special initiative of the party to disseminate the message of the government's development programmes and future plans to every voter's doorstep ahead of the next national election.

A press conference was held at 11am at Mymensingh city's Green Point Community Center. After that, a formal inauguration and campaigner training workshop was held at Advocate Tarek Memorial Auditorium at 12 pm.

Kabir Bin Anwar, chief coordinator of AL's National Election Administration Committee, inaugurated the programme. Mymensingh city unit Awami League President and city Mayor Md Ikramul Haque and General Secretary Mohit Ur Rahman Shanto; Mymensingh district Awami League President Ehteshamul Alam and General Secretary Advocate Moazzem Hossain Babul were present at the programme.

The training programme was conducted by focal point of "offline campaign", Sufi Faruq Ibne Abubakar, and assistant focal point Syed Imam Baker.

Awami League had undertaken a special initiative to disseminate the message of the government's development programmes and future plans to every voter's doorstep ahead of the next national election. As part of this initiative, Awami League will form a "master trainer" group with university teachers who will go to each upazila and provide training at the upazila-level.

Awami League / Mymensingh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

11h | Pursuit
Ahnaf Shahrier Rahman, the author in front of his university in Canada. Photo: Courtesy

Building dreams, memories and a home away from home

12h | Pursuit
When Shahin first came to Dhaka, there were days when he went hungry. He didn&#039;t want any other person to go through the same thing. So, he put a basket of free bread outside his tea stall. Photo: TBS

The brief, viral fame of Shahin Alom's basket of bread

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Don't expect prices to go down soon

Don't expect prices to go down soon

3h | TBS Insight
How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

2h | TBS SPORTS
Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

3h | TBS SPORTS
BCB's last hope on Mahmudullah?

BCB's last hope on Mahmudullah?

25m | TBS SPORTS