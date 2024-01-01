AL killed democracy, now wants to bury it through dummy elections: Rizvi

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi distributed leaflets calling on people to participate in BNP's non-cooperation movement and to boycott the election in the capital's Kafrul area at 7:30am on1 January. Photo: TBS

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the ruling Awami League (AL) have killed democracy in the country and wants to bury it through dummy elections.

"Awami League had already killed democracy, now it wants to bury democracy through dummy elections," he said after distributing leaflets calling on people to participate in BNP's non-cooperation movement and to boycott the election in the capital's Kafrul area at 7:30am on Monday (1 January).

He also said the entire country is against the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections scheduled to take place on 7 January.

"Awami League wants to hold an illegal election by coercion and threatening the people. The whole country, the whole nation is against this election," the BNP leader added.

"They [government] want to maintain power by force. So exercise peaceful rights against them so that the illegal government cannot remain in power by force, do not go to vote, do not accept illegal elections," Rizvi said.

At that time, the BNP spokesperson also said, "Human rights are on the verge of destruction today."

Stating that the results of the election have been decided before the polls, Rizvi said, "This dummy election is already dammed. The people of the country rejected it."

The leaflet distribution was organised by the Kafrul unit of BNP.

BNP Economic Affairs Co-Secretary Mahmudur Rahman Sumon, national executive committee member Tariqul Alam Tenzing, Chhatra Dal central joint general secretary Touhidur Rahman Awal among others were present at the event.