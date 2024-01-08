AL joint meeting tomorrow

AL joint meeting tomorrow

A joint meeting of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) with Dhaka city south, north and Dhaka district AL as well as its associate bodies presidents and general secretaries will be held at Dhaka District AL office in the city's Tejgaon here at 4pm tomorrow.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will preside over the meeting, said a press release signed by AL office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua.

He (Quader) has requested all concerned to attend the meeting in time.

