AL to join president’s EC formation talks Monday 

The ruling Awami League (AL) is going to join the ongoing presidential talks on the formation of a new Election Commission (EC) on Monday.

A 10-member delegation, led by the party chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the dialogue at the Bangabhaban at around 4pm.

The other members of the delegation are – party General Secretary Oabidul Quader, advisory council members Amir Hossain Amu, MP, Tofail Ahmed, MP, Matia Chowdhury, MP, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, MP, Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, Lt Col (retd) Faruk Khan, MP, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, and Abdur Rahman.

"A 10-member delegation, led by the party chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the dialogue at the Bangabhaban," Awami League's Office Secretary Biplob Barua told The Business Standard earlier this month.

With the tenure of the current Election Commission (EC), led by the Chief Election Commissioner Nurul Huda expiring on 14 February, the president started inviting registered political parties from 2 December for talks to form a new one.

According to the EC data, a total of 39 political parties are registered, of which the president has invited 32 parties to the talks.

Most of the parties that attended the talks, have called for the formulation of a law on EC formation according to the Article 118 of the constitution.

A similar initiative of presidential talks with the political parties ahead of the formation of a new EC was also taken in 2012 and 2016.