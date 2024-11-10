AL issues series of directives to activists on Sunday's planned rally in Dhaka

The Awami League has issued eight-point directives to party activists ahead of today's scheduled programme marking the Shaeed Noor Hossain Day in Dhaka's Gulistan area.

The party, ousted from power on 5 August in a mass movement, shared the instructions on its verified Facebook page on Sunday morning.

It urged the activists to observe the programme peacefully avoiding any trap of sabotage.

"If anyone is detained by the police, RAB, or the army, we will chant "Joy Bangla" in unison, and everyone nearby will go to rescue them. Under no circumstances should you keep any information (party related) on your mobile phone," according to the directives.

It also said "Save the names of familiar associates after different names in your mobile phone. Stay in contact with each other and communicate using code words."

The directives also include where gatherings are planned, movement in small groups.

"If there is resistance, remind the police whose side they are on—those who have killed you (police) by hanging on the streets? And finally do not get locked into any arguments or debates with the army as they won't obstruct processions or meetings," said the directives.