AL invites six BNP leaders to its 75th founding anniversary event

Awami League leaders handover an invitation letter to Mohammad Abdus Sattar Patwari, a member of BNP's National Executive Committee, at BNP's head office in Nayapaltan on 21 June. Photo: UNB

The Awami League on Friday invited six senior BNP leaders to attend a discussion programme marking the party's 75th founding anniversary on Saturday (23 June).

The formal invitation letters were delivered at 8:45 pm to BNP's central office in Nayapaltan by Awami League's publicity and publication sub-committee members SM Jahangir Alam Siraji and Sheikh Riyadh Mahmud.

Mohammad Abdus Sattar Patwari, a member of BNP's National Executive Committee (attached to the central office), confirmed receiving the invitation letter.

He said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury have been invited through invitation cards to join the Awami League's discussion on June 23.

The Awami League has already taken up a series of events, including rallies, processions, discussions, and food distribution across the country to celebrate its 75th founding anniversary on June 23.

As part of the programmes, a discussion meeting and cultural event will be held at Suhrawardy Udyan, where Prime Minister Hasina will address the gathering as the chief guest.