AL internal conflict likely to benefit Islami Andolan in Barishal

Politics

M Jahirul Islam Jewel
08 May, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 10:38 pm

Internal conflicts of the Barishal city and district units Awami League have escalated tensions within the party ahead of the city polls, with two rival groups meanwhile being visible, which may turn beneficial for the Islami Shashantantra Andolan mayoral candidate, said a number of AL supporters.

As the election is approaching, outgoing mayor and the secretary of the city unit AL, Sadiq Abdullah, was not seen in any activity for his party's new nominee, Abul Khayer Khokon Serniabat, who is a first-timer in the mayoral race.

"The followers of Sadiq Abdullah will try their best to make the Awami League candidate lose the polls if their feuds are not resolved before the voting," a leader of the city unit Awami League, seeking anonymity, told The Business Standard. 

It is clearly evident that the Barishal city Awami League has divided into two groups of Sadiq followers and Khokon followers, at least fifteen voters of different professions told this correspondent. 

Besides, there is a long-standing rivalry between the followers of the local MP and also the state minister for water resources Col (retd) Zahid Faruk Shamim and the outgoing mayor Sadiq Abdullah, which is now widening, said a number of AL leaders and voters. 

However, boat candidate Khokon Serniabat denied any such strife, saying, "I don't find any grouping or divide among the Awami League leaders. It may be some personal beef of some people. But I believe we will work unitedly disregarding any personal interest". 

City AL President AKM Jahangir also rejected the grouping claims and pledged to work unitedly to make Khokon win the polls.

If the existing conflicts continue till the election, many votes of the Awami League supporters would cast for the Islami Shashantantra Andolan candidate [Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim], said a number of AL supporters. 

However, as BNP is not participating in the polls, many supporters of the party are likely to vote for the Islami Andolan candidate, said a BNP leader, on condition anonymity.

Polls to the Barishal City Corporation (BCC) is scheduled for 12 June.

Awami League (AL) / Barishal City Corporation / Islami Andolan Bangladesh

