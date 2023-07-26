AL, IAB yet to get permission for tomorrow’s rally

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police is yet to give permission to ruling Awami League and Islami Andolan Bangladesh to hold their rallies in the capital on Thursday.

Syed Mamun Mostafa, special assistant to the DMP commissioner, told The Business Standard that no decision regarding the permission for their rallies has been made yet.

Earlier in the day, the DMP denied the BNP permission to hold its rally on Thursday in Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan, or Nayapaltan.

The DMP suggested Golapbagh playground as a venue for BNP's rally tomorrow.

Awami League's affiliated organisations – Jubo League, Chhatra League and Swechchasebak League – are set to hold a peace rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 3pm on 27 July.

The Islami Andolon Bangladesh also announced to hold a rally in Dhaka on 27 July, demanding the government's resignation.