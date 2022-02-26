AL hopes new EC will fulfill people's expectations

Awami League (AL) leaders have expressed their optimism that the newly formed Election Commission will be able to fulfill the expectations of the people.

They also assured of extending all-out support to the new EC in holding free, fair and participatory elections.

President M Abdul Hamid today formed Election Commission (EC) with former Senior Secretary Kazi Habibul Awal as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The president also appointed a former judge, two former civil servants and a retired military officer as election commissioners (ECs).

The four ECs are former District and Sessions Judge Begum Rashida Sultana, Brigadier General (Retd) Ahsan Habib Khan and former senior secretaries Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman.

"The president today appointed the CEC and the four ECs as per the power bestowed upon him as per the Article 118(1) of the Constitution of Bangladesh," said two separate gazette notifications issued over the reconstitution of the EC.

"The new chief election commissioner is familiar as a good human begin to us. His responsibility is to hold free, fair and neutral elections," AL Presidium Member Kazi Zafar Ullah said while expressing his reaction over the EC formation.

He said the AL leaders will extend all-out cooperation to the new Election Commission in this regard.

"Our main expectation is that the next general elections should be held in a free, fair, neutral and peaceful manner with the participation of all parties," Zafar Ullah said.

AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman said the people expect that the new EC will discharge its duty with honesty and sincerity as the people can keep trust in it.

"The people expect that the Election Commission will hold a free, fair and neutral election," he said.

AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said the key duty of the new EC is to hold the next parliamentary elections and other elections in a free and fair manner.

All of those who have been appointed as the CEC and other commissioners had discharged their duties with efficiency, honesty and capability in their careers.

"Our expectation is that they will fulfill the people's hopes and aspirations likewise they did in the past," he said.

He called upon all political parties not to make any illogical comments centering the commission only for taking political advantage.

Congratulating the new EC, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Nasim said: "I am extending heartiest congratulations to those who have been appointed as chief election commissioner and election commissioners by the Honorable President as per the Constitution."

He hoped the new EC will hold a free, fair and neutral general election to keep continued the country's democratic trend to meet the people's aspirations.

