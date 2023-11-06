AL holds protest rally in Jhenaidah

Leaders and activists of Jhenaidah district Awami League staged a protest rally in different areas of the district town on Monday (6 November). Photo: BSS
Leaders and activists of Jhenaidah district Awami League staged a protest rally in different areas of the district town on Monday (6 November). Photo: BSS

The leaders and activists of Jhenaidah district Awami League (AL) and its allied bodies today held a protest rally against the BNP-Jamaat's 48-hour blockade in different areas of the district town.
 
The protest rally led by Jhenaidah district Awami League general secretary Saidul Karim Mintu began at Payra Chattar, paraded through major streets of the district town, and ended at the same location.

Municipal Awami League general secretary Nazrul Islam Biswas, district Chhatra League general secretary Al-Imran and leaders and activists of its associate bodies, among others, participated in the protest rally.
 
Speakers at the rally said that any anarchy or arson incited by the BNP-Jamaat in the name of a blockade would be strongly resisted.

