AL holds countrywide rallies protesting 'death threat' to PM

Awami League leaders and activists staged rallies across the country on Monday (22 May) to protest against BNP Rajshahi district convener Abu Sayeed Chand's "death threat" to Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier on 19 May, Abu Sayeed Chand in a rally on Shibpur High School premises in Rajshahi's Puthia, publicly made the "death threat" to the prime minister.

Chand at the rally said, "We would not make anymore 27 or 10-point demand, just one point now is to send Sheikh Hasina to the grave."

A video of the threat went viral on social media, triggering a storm of protests among AL leaders and supporters.

Rajshahi Awami League held a rally in the city's Ranibazar at 5pm. AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Awami League presidium member and former mayor of Rajshahi, led the protest march and addressed the rally as the chief guest.

Khairuzzaman Liton, who submitted his nomination paper today for contesting the upcoming city polls, said, "We want legal action against him [Chand]. A case has already been filed. There will be more cases.

"We won't just stop at filing cases; when he arrives in Rajshahi city, he will face public retribution. We had previously declared Chand undesirable in Rajshahi, and we are reiterating that declaration now."

Different units of Chattogram city, north and south district Awami League organised separate protest rallies and processions in the city and different upazilas of the district protesting the threat to kill Sheikh Hasina, reports BSS.

Chattogram City AL led by its acting president Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury and its General Secretary AJM Nasir Uddin brought out a protest rally from the city's Andarkillah area at 4pm.

Nasir Uddin called for appropriate punishment for the culprits and urged AL leaders and activists to remain vigilant against any conspiracies targeting the country.

Chattogram south district AL brought out a protest rally led by its acting president Motaherul Islam Chowdhury from the city's Laldigi area at 3pm. Similarly, Chattogram north district AL brought out a procession led by its President MA Salam from the New market area at 3:30pm.

Cox's Bazar district Awami League and associate organisations held a rally at the city's Shaheed Daulat Maidan Public Library grounds at 4:30pm.

In the rally, the ruling party leaders said threatening to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is equivalent to threatening the country's independence, because Sheikh Hasina's government represents the supporters of the Liberation War.

District AL President Faridul Islam Chowdhury and General Secretary and Municipal Mayor Mujibur Rahman spoke among others.

Satkhira district AL held a protest rally at the PN School ground in the city at 5pm. District AL Senior Vice President and Member of Parliament Mir Mostaque Ahmed Robi presided over the rally. General Secretary Alhaj Md Nazrul Islam was the chief guest. AL and allied organisation leaders spoke at the rally.

Speakers in the rally said the BNP leader of Rajshahi should not only be arrested but also face exemplary punishment to ensure justice.

Lakshmipur district Awami League also held a protest rally protesting the BNP's leader's threat to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reports BSS.

Following a meeting at North Temuhani Mujib Square in the district town, a rally was held, chaired by District Awami League President Golam Farooq Pinku.

Speakers at the rally demanded immediate arrest of the culprit, who issued the threat to kill the AL chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. They also urged the authorities concerned to ensure his exemplary punishment.

On Sunday (21 May) night, local Awami League leader Abul Kalam Azad filed a case against Abu Sayeed Chand, reports UNB.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Rajshahi Range) Abdul Baten said a case has been filed with Puthia Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Police are conducting raids to arrest accused Abu Sayeed Chand, he added.

In addition, on Monday, police filed another case against Abu Sayeed Chand under the Anti-Terrorism and Explosives Act with the Kashiadanga police station of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police.

Meanwhile, the High Court (HC) on Monday asked authorities concerned to inform it about the steps taken against Abu Sayeed Chand for making threat on the life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order as Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Emran Ahmed Bhuiyan brought the matter to court's attention.