AL to hold nationwide peace procession from Tuesday

Politics

BSS
16 July, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 05:44 pm

The Awami League (AL) will hold peace and development processions across the country, protesting terrorism and anarchy unleashed by the BNP and its allies, from Tuesday (18 July).

"The Awami League will hold a nationwide peace procession in protest against widespread terrorism and anarchy as the BNP and its allies are trying to create disorder in the name of movement for free and fair elections," said an Awami League release today.

The procession will be held in Rajshahi, Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet on 18 July, said the notice, adding that such processions will be organised in all district towns and cities under Rangpur, Dhaka, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions on 19 July.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader urged all partymen to make the programme a success.

 

