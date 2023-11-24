AL to hold meeting with nomination seekers on Sunday

Bangladesh Awami League will hold a view-exchange meeting with the nomination aspirants of the 12th parliamentary elections on Sunday (26 November).

The meeting will be held at Gonobhaban at 10am with Awami League and its parliamentary nomination board President Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

This was announced in a press release signed by Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua on Friday.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader urged all the members of its election steering committee and nomination seekers to be present at the meeting with a NID photocopy and a copy of nomination forms that they received.