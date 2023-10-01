AL announces rallies from 3 Oct to resist BNP on streets

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the BNP is trying to corner the government through terrorism and conspiracy and their ill efforts will be dealt with on the streets.

"The BNP is conspiring to form an unusual government like the 1/11 government. Their only target is to oust Sheikh Hasina. They must be resisted," he said at a meeting held at the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Sunday.

The presidents and general secretaries of AL-affiliated organisations were present at the meeting.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, announced a series of rallies in the coming days, starting with a mass rally in Savar's Aminbazar area on 3 October.

Apart from this, the ruling party will also hold rallies marking the inauguration of the third terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 7 October, the inauguration of the Padma Bridge's Railway section on 10 October, the inauguration of the Motijheel section of the Metro Rail on 23 October and inauguration of the Bangabandhu Tunnel on 28 October.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate these infrastructures.

Regarding Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad, he said Khaleda Zia can go abroad following the prevailing laws of the country and according to the court's decision.

"Despite being a convict, she [Khaleda] was accorded with a lot of facilities which is a rare example in the world in terms of humanity," Quader said, adding that the Awami League have treated those who planned the assassination of Sheikh Hasina on 21 August and the assassination of the father of the nation much better than they should have been treated.

Quader said the BNP failed in its movement and the ultimatum they gave the government also failed miserably.