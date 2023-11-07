AL to hold executive committee meeting on election preparations on Thursday

Awami League will hold a meeting of its executive committee on Thursday (9 November) to discuss the preparations ahead of the next parliamentary elections.

The meeting will be held at Ganabhaban at 5:30pm with Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

"The party's course of action on different issues, including pre-election events and the formation of an election management sub-committee, election sub-committee will also be discussed at the meeting," Awami League Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan said.