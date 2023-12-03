AL has to seek permission for 10 Dec rally: EC

Politics

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 01:19 pm

Related News

AL has to seek permission for 10 Dec rally: EC

AL said it will hold a rally in the capital on 10 December to mark International Human Rights Day

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 01:19 pm
Emblem of Bangladesh Awami League
Emblem of Bangladesh Awami League

Awami League (AL) has to seek permission to hold its 10 December rally in Dhaka, the Election Commission (EC) said today.

"We have not yet received a letter about Awami League's rally. We will look into the matter after receiving the letter. Permission from the Returning Officer will be required to hold the assembly as per the law," EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said following his meeting with the European Union (EU) representative on Sunday (3 December).

"The EU team wanted to sit with the high-ranking officials of the Election Commission. That is why I had a meeting with them today. They will stay in Bangladesh till 23 January. During this time, the EU delegation will travel around the country to monitor various issues. They will monitor everything before and after the election," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, the EU held a meeting with the EC on 29 November.

They urged the EC to hold free, fair and participatory elections.

Yesterday, AL said it will hold a rally in the capital on 10 December to mark International Human Rights Day. 

The rally under the banner of Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League will be held at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 3:00pm, said a media release of the ruling party.

"To mark the Human Rights Day on 10 December, a rally has been arranged demanding prompt justice for the families of victims affected by the BNP-Jamaat's arson attacks, reads the release.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is scheduled to join the rally as chief guest. Central leaders of the party will also attend the rally, the party said.

More to follow...

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy has written 11 books so far with the latest, a series of poems, being published this year. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy: Overcoming tragedy, excelling in life

6h | Panorama
According to public health experts, our healthcare is not well-equipped and we do not have the required number of doctors in proportion to our population. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How inclusive is our healthcare system?

6h | Panorama
Photo: Rony Rezaul

Stand out in Style: Explore Apex's Wedding Season Collection

23h | Mode
TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel's war on Palestine is a boon for the United States

Israel's war on Palestine is a boon for the United States

2h | TBS World
Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

16h | TBS Stories
Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

17h | TBS SPORTS
Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

19h | TBS Economy