AL has to seek permission for 10 Dec rally: EC

Awami League (AL) has to seek permission to hold its 10 December rally in Dhaka, the Election Commission (EC) said today.

"We have not yet received a letter about Awami League's rally. We will look into the matter after receiving the letter. Permission from the Returning Officer will be required to hold the assembly as per the law," EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said following his meeting with the European Union (EU) representative on Sunday (3 December).

"The EU team wanted to sit with the high-ranking officials of the Election Commission. That is why I had a meeting with them today. They will stay in Bangladesh till 23 January. During this time, the EU delegation will travel around the country to monitor various issues. They will monitor everything before and after the election," he added.

Earlier, the EU held a meeting with the EC on 29 November.

They urged the EC to hold free, fair and participatory elections.

Yesterday, AL said it will hold a rally in the capital on 10 December to mark International Human Rights Day.

The rally under the banner of Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League will be held at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 3:00pm, said a media release of the ruling party.

"To mark the Human Rights Day on 10 December, a rally has been arranged demanding prompt justice for the families of victims affected by the BNP-Jamaat's arson attacks, reads the release.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is scheduled to join the rally as chief guest. Central leaders of the party will also attend the rally, the party said.

More to follow...