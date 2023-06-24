AL has people's support, no need for foreign support: Razzaque

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Saturday said Awami League does not need the support of foreigners as people are with Awami League (AL).

"People are with Awami League... it will be proved in the next general election," he told a discussion of teachers association at Madhupur upazila in Tangail district, an official release said.
 
Referring to the people's support for Awami League, Abdur Razzaque said the incumbent government has made unprecedented development in all areas including construction of Padma bridge, four-lane road, schools-colleges, increase in food production and expansion of electricity coverage.
 
"People are with us because of these developments. No foreign power can overthrow us if we have the support of the people," he added.
 
BNP and anti-liberation forces are trying to create unstable situation in the country ahead of the upcoming elections, Razzaque said, adding that they want to create anarchy in the country again like in 2014-15.
 
"They will not be allowed to do that. It is the sacred duty of the present government to protect the life and property of people. For the sake of the country and the nation, we will deal with them with an iron hand," he added.

