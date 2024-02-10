AL has to 'pay for ages' for 7 Jan election: BNP leader Farroque

The Awami League will have to pay for ages for holding a "lopsided" election of the 12th Parliament on 7 January, BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council Member Zainul Abedin Farroque said on Saturday (9 February).

Speaking at a human chain programme, he also urged the ruling party not to underestimate the BNP, as the party could stage a comeback on the streets anytime due to its huge popularity among the people of the country.

"Mr Obaidul Quader, how do you say that BNP will have to pay a lot (for not joining the 7 January polls)? On the contrary, I would like to say you must pay the price. You will have to pay the price for ages because you have formed the government and arranged the election without the participation of the people," the BNP leader said.

He also accused the Awami League government of creating a political crisis in the country by "usurping power" and snatching the voting rights of people.

"You must be responsible for the stain you have put on the history of Bangladesh by destroying democracy. So, you will have to pay for it," he said.

Farroque, also a former opposition chief whip in parliament, said constant firing is going on along the border while people's lives and livelihoods are at stake amid the growing hikes in essential commodities, and the economic backbone of the country is being broken as the Awami government has been staying in power without the support of the people.

He also said the time is very near for the Awami League to face the people for the stigma the party has put on the history of Bangladesh.

Ziaur Rahman Samaj Kalyan Forum organised the human chain programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club, demanding the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, and other parties' jailed leaders and workers.

Farroque alleged that the government foiled BNP's grand rally in the capital on 28 October and subsequently arrested the senior BNP leaders, including Fakhrul, as part of its 'planned conspiracy' for holding the one-sided election.

He called upon the government to step down and take steps to hold a fair and credible election under a neutral government. "Otherwise, when the people's anger erupts, you will face a situation more dangerous than Sri Lanka."

Farroque said their party will be there on the streets with the people until the restoration of democracy and all the lost rights