AL has nothing to do beyond law about Khaleda's treatment: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday categorically said they have nothing to do beyond the legal framework regarding the treatment of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

He said this while addressing a discussion organised marking the National Mourning Day by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University at Milton Hall in Dhaka on Saturday.

(BNP) are doing more politics about the health of Khaleda, the more they are concerned over the health of Khaleda. Now it went to a dirty stage," the AL leader said.

Obaidul Quader, also road, transport and bridges minister, alleged that the BNP-backed lawyers have been dilly-dallying over the cases and Fakhrul killed Khaleda Zia several times before her death.

He came up with the remarks hours after BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir said the government would bear complete responsibility if any untoward incident were to befall Khaleda Zia.

Speaking at a BNP rally in Nayapaltan on Saturday, Mirza Fakhrul expressed deep concern about the worsening health of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and called for her release.