AL has no connection with Jamaat: Info minister

UNB
02 July, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 05:48 pm

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said the Awami League has no connection with Jamaat-e-Islami.

Speaking at the ministry meeting room at the Secretariat on Sunday, the minister said, "Jamaat was given permission to hold a rally as it is a political party and they asked for permission." 

Referring to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's recent comment that the ruling Awami League and Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh have a close relationship, Hasan said, "Jamaat-e-Islami is in the BNP alliance. They are the main partner of the alliance."

"Jamaat-e-Islami itself has denied the statement made by Mirza Fakhrul. There is no contact between us and Jamaat, there is no need for communication," said Hasan, who is also the joint general secretary of Awami League.

Regarding Mirza Fakhrul's remarks on BNP's demand for resignation of the government, the minister said the BNP's main strategy is to create chaos in the country and try to foil the election.  

"The BNP keeps changing its strategy every few days. Sometimes they hold walking programmes, other times they announce sit-in programmes. Their main strategy is to create chaos in the country and try to foil the election. This is evident in Mirza Fakhrul's statement."

"The US visa policy states in its declaration that it will apply to those who obstruct elections. Then it will also fall on those who try to foil the elections," the minister added.

 

