AL has confidence in new EC: Quader

Congratulating the newly-formed Election Commission, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader expressed hope that the new commission will hold free, fair and impartial elections.

In a media statement on Sunday, Quader said, "I hope the newly formed Election Commission will carry out its duties with honesty and sincerity, ensuring that the country's people can vote in a favourable atmosphere."

The AL general secretary said, "Even though our proposed names have been dropped, we are satisfied the commission has been formed as per the constitution. We have confidence in the newly formed Election Commission."

He said all of the new election commissioners have worked efficiently and honestly in their past careers. Hopefully, they will fulfill the expectations of the people in the future as well.

Quader called on all political parties to engender a peaceful and democratic environment, instead of making irrational and controversial remarks about the new commission simply for political gain.

"A law has been enacted to form the Election Commission as per the intention of the country's people, and in accordance with the law, the new Election Commission has been formed. This is a unique milestone in the history of Bangladesh."

The AL leader said that when all other political parties and civil society have applauded the formation of the Election Commission, the BNP leaders, as usual, have made negative and misleading statements.

"BNP leaders have said they have no interest in the Election Commission, and they do not accept it. In fact the people of the country have no interest in the BNP and they have become a completely isolated and frustrated political party. As a result of its political isolation, the BNP is afraid to participate in the elections. Their goal is not to win through elections, but to seize power through assassination, coup, conspiracy, and anarchy," he added.