AL govt's middle stump will be uprooted: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at a human chain programme in Dhaka on Saturday (5 August). Photo: Collected

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday said their one-point movement will continue and the Awami League government will get no alternative but to step down from power. 

Referring to AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader's recent statement that BNP cannot bowl out Awami League with a No Ball, Rizvi said, "You [AL] will not be dismissed with a No Ball or LBW. Rather, the government will be bowled out by uprooting their middle stump." 

He made the comments at a human chain programme in Dhaka organised by the Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) protesting the prison sentences handed out to the party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a case filed over illegally amassing wealth and concealing property information.

Rizvi also said, "Sheikh Hasina's government has built a night-time institution. People say votes are cast at night. Now judgments are being given by a night court. Sagar-Runi's trial has been adjourned 99 times and Tarique Rahman's verdict was given at a fast pace. That verdict was already written." 

He further said, "Tarique Rahman is leading the movement to establish democratic Bangladesh. That is why the sentence has been passed against him. Because Sheikh Hasina is a calculated fascist. No good can be expected from those who are fascists."

