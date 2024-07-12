AL govt sinking Bangladesh on all fronts: Amir Khosru

Slamming the government for serious waterlogging in different areas of Dhaka caused by heavy rainfall on Friday (12 July) morning, BNP senior leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury has said Bangladesh is sinking in all directions due to misrule and politics of the Awami League.

"The country has sunk both economically and politically. Now you can see Dhaka city drowning in water. In fact, Bangladesh is sinking from all sides because of this fascist regime," he said.

Speaking at a discussion today, the BNP leader said Dhaka city is experiencing waterlogging because capable and meritorious individuals are not allowed to participate in the planning and execution phases necessary to address this issue.

"If partisan people run the administration, then Dhaka city will sink, and the entire Bangladesh will sink," he said.

Ganatantra Mancha, an alliance of several opposition parties, arranged the discussion at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the founding anniversary of the platform.

Khosru, a BNP standing committee member and former commerce minister, opposed the move to reinstate quotas in government jobs following a High Court Order.

"My position on the quota system is clear. This regime wants to undermine the talented individuals of Bangladesh. If the Awami League continues to govern in this manner, there will be no opportunity for talented individuals in Bangladesh in the future, and there will be no chance to move Bangladesh forward," he observed.

The BNP leader also said the current government does not seem to envision Bangladesh as a meritorious nation. "A fascist government would not likely sustain power in an intelligent nation. Intelligent people speak truthfully, tread the path of truth, raise their voices, and resist."

Khosru urged the students involved in the quota movement to advocate for the restoration of democracy and their voting rights with the same determination.

Bangladesh-er Biplobi Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque said a national consensus has been created regarding Bangladesh's recruitment system based on merit and qualification. "The quota movement has already touched the hearts of the people. The students and youth are now representing the aspirations of the entire population."

He also said revoking or reinstating quotas in government jobs is a political and administrative issue, not just a legal matter.

"So, we demand that the government swiftly establish a commission to reform the quota system on a policy basis, and adopt an effective and credible initiative on how our employment will be based on merit."

Saiful Haque also remarked that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned from China empty-handed, similar to her visit to India, disappointing the ruling party leaders and workers.

Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, said the AL government has continued looting the resources of the country and suppressing the people by taking a stance against the country and its citizens.

He called upon the opposition parties to get united to put up a strong resistance against the AL regime.

"This fascist government is not listening to anything. People hope that the opposition parties will once again build a greater movement to oust this government and establish democracy," Saki said.