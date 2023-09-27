AL govt responsible for US visa curbs: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today blamed the Awami League government for the US visa restriction on Bangladesh and said it is not a matter of joy, rather a shame.

"In this visa policy, our journalists will also be included…Why does this nation have to go through this? We are in a very terrible situation. There are so many people who are very happy. It's not a matter of joy, it's a shame," he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while addressing a discussion meeting at the Abdus Salam Hall of the National Press Club on the occasion of the seventh death anniversary of the late brigadier general ASM Hannan Shah.

Fakhrul said, "We are in a terrible situation. The whole nation is in danger. Many are trying to say that BNP is in danger. But BNP is not in any danger, rather the current movement has made the party more organised and stronger."

"Now an attempt is being made to split the party," he said. "An opponent tries to split the other party when they are weak themselves. They are splitting the party by forming a new party with our defectors and expelled people. There will be no benefit in doing so."

"The people of Bangladesh have decided that they want a free, fair and neutral election under a non-partisan government with the participation of all parties. They do not want any alternative to this. And we will not accept either," he added.

The BNP leader said that all senior leaders of the party have cases filed against them. "A cell has been created in the law ministry for this purpose. So that all the leaders can be quickly sued, tried, sentenced, and declared ineligible for election."

Rallies held to press one-point demand

"Awami League kills democracy and BNP restores it," BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan said yesterday at a rally organised by the party's Dhaka North City Unit in Gabtoli, Dhaka.

The rally was held demanding the resignation of the Awami League government and the establishment of a non-partisan government.

Dr Abdul Moin Khan, another member of the BNP's Standing Committee, said, "The government has committed mega corruption in the name of development.

"If someone takes a project worth Tk10 crore to the government, the government asks them to increase the cost to Tk100 crore. They then divide Tk50 crore among themselves. This is how corruption is rampant in the country."

Moin Khan made these remarks yesterday at a rally in the Signboard area of Narayanganj, as part of the BNP's ongoing program to press its one-point demand.

BNP to unite workers to revitalise movement

In a bid to revitalise its anti-government movement, BNP has taken the initiative to unite workers. As part of this, a workers-employees convention will be held on Saturday. The convention will be held under the slogan "Unite in the struggle for voting rights, democracy, living wage, safe working environment, trade union rights and establishment of a democratic labour law."

The BNP is working to implement this program with the participation of more than 15 labour organisations for the first time in almost 40 years. It is possible that a program of a workers' rally will be announced at the convention at Dhaka Mohanogor Natto Moncho's outdoor field.