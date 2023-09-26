AL govt to meet same fate as 'Hirak Raja' did: Abbas

The government has turned the country into 'Hirak Rajar Desh' (a country depicted in a Bangla fantasy movie involving oppression by a fascist ruler and his subsequent fall) and it would meet the same fate as Hirak Raja did, said Bangladesh Nationalist Party Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas on Tuesday.

"The present government has established a fascist rule in the country and this cannot be allowed to continue. Now time has come to topple the government by taking action like pulling a rope as shown in the Hirak Rajar Deshe movie," he said.

The BNP leader came up with the remarks while addressing a rally before launching a road march programme of the party at Jhenaidah bus terminal on Tuesday.

"Bangladesh did not become independent to establish a one-party rule. Bangladesh became independent to ensure democracy, freedom of speech and right to franchise," Abbas said.

Besides, the government turned the country's economy into near bankruptcy with forex reserves reaching to its bottom, he said. For the last 15 years there has been unlimited swindling of money in the country. "Many scammers like PK Halder laundered thousands of crores of taka. As a result, the amount of defaulted loans in banks has reached Tk109 thousand crore. If you protest against these misdeeds, you will be sent to jail. But time will come when these thieves will be prosecuted," Abbas continued.

BNP vice-chairpersons Barkat Ullah Bulu and Shamsuzzaman Dudu also addressed the rally.

Starting from Jhenaidah, the road march ended in Khulna after marching through Magura and Jashore.

Earlier on 18 September, the BNP announced a 15-day programme until October 3, including road marches, as part of their ongoing one-point movement demanding resignation of the government. The programme was later extended by two days until October 5.

Govt plotting to remove Khaleda from this world: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the ruling Awami League government is "hatching conspiracy to remove Begum Khaleda Zia from this world forever" by depriving her of proper treatment abroad.

Speaking at a leaflet distribution programme in Dhaka on Tuesday, the BNP leader said Sheikh Hasina is afraid of Khaleda Zia's popularity. Rizvi said, "When Sheikh Hasina fell ill during her imprisonment in the 1/11 government's tenure, she sought medical treatment abroad.

"Awami League leader Mohammad Nasim also received medical treatment abroad. Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Haji Salim have gone abroad for medical reasons. So, the question arises: why can't Khaleda Zia do the same now?

Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal organised the programme in front of the BNP central office at Nayapaltan, demanding Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad.