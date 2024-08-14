AL govt has fallen for its misrule, corruption, says Fakhrul after visiting Abu Sayeed’s home

Politics

BSS
14 August, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 06:12 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir talks to reporters after offering prayers at Abu Sayeed's grave. Photo: BSS

The Awami League government has fallen due to its misrule and corruption, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (14 August).

"Bangladesh became independent after the sacrifice of Abu Sayeed and others who were killed in recent quota reform movement. Their sacrifices are not to be forgotten," he told reporters after offering prayers at the grave of Abu Sayeed at Pirganj in Rangpur this afternoon. 

Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, was killed in police firing during the student's quota reform movement.

Fakhrul said, "Our responsibility is to reestablish democracy in the independent Bangladesh resisting all conspiracies. I would like to urge the countrymen to assist the interim government to create a congenial atmosphere for elections."

The BNP secretary general said trials of the murderers who killed the innocent students and people must be held on the soil of Bangladesh. 

Good governance will be established if murderers are brought under justice, he added.

Later, Fakhrul visited the house of Abu Sayeed and met with his parents. He handed over financial assistant to them.

Later, he addressed a meeting titled 'Sampriti Somabesh' at Darul Ulum Madrasha ground at Jafar Para there.

BNP joint secretaries Harunur Rashid and Habibun Nabi Khan and Rangpur divisional organizing secretaries Principal Asadul Habib Dulu and Abdul Khalek, among others, were present.
 

