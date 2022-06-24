AL govt has become enemy of people: Fakhrul

Politics

UNB
24 June, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 05:50 pm

Related News

AL govt has become enemy of people: Fakhrul

UNB
24 June, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 05:50 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday alleged that the Awami League government has become the enemy of the people by resorting to repressive acts and unleashing misrule.

"Awami League has usurped power by snatching people's basic rights systematically. A horrible situation has been created in the country due to its misrule and misdeeds, including enforced disappearance," he said.

The BNP leader also said the current government has taken a stance against the country's people in every aspect. "This regime has been identified as the enemy of the country's people."

Fakhrul was talking to reporters after visiting the house of BNP leader Chowdhury Alam, who was made disappeared on 24 June 2010, from the capital's Farmgate area.

Fakhrul together with some BNP leaders went to Alam's Khilgaon residence, marking the 12th anniversary of his enforced disappearance.

He talked to the family members and enquired about their condition.

Fakhrul said those who have been made disappeared have been deprived of their right to life while their family members have been left in the lurch.

He said families of the enforced disappearance victims are not getting the inheritance certificate and property ownership, and they can't transact money kept in the bank accounts of their missing dear ones. "These families are in dire straits."

"Chowdhury Alam has been missing for 12 years since the repressive force of the government picked him up. Despite frantic efforts, nether neither his family nor our party could trace him. This regime also couldn't say anything about his whereabouts." Fakhrul said.

He said many such incidents have taken place since the Awami League government came to power.

The BNP leader said more than 600 BNP leaders and activists, including former MP Ilias Ali, have been subjected to enforced disappearance during the rule of the Awami League.

He said it is clearly mentioned in the United Nations Charter that enforced disappearance is a crime against humanity. "But the fascist and autocratic regime has resorted to such incidents."

He said many parents lost their children, while many wives lost their husbands over the last 15 years of Awami League's misrule.

Fakhrul said people have been subjected to extrajudicial killing, enforced disappearance and killing in custody only to suppress democratic movements, "It can't happen in a civilised society."

About the flood situation, Fakhrul who visited Sylhet on Thursday, said people are crying for help as the government is not standing beside them with adequate relief materials.

"I myself went to Sylhet yesterday (Thursday). If you don't see it with your own eyes, you can't have any idea about its severity," he said.

Fakhrul alleged that the government has not taken any measures to alleviate the sufferings of the flood-hit people and to provide relief to them and to rehabilitate them."

He called upon the country's people to get united to force the current government to quit and hand power to a non-party neutral administration.

 

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / enforced disappearances

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

8h | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

9h | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

10h | Interviews
‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

21m | Videos
LinkedIn: Most popular networking site for professionals

LinkedIn: Most popular networking site for professionals

4h | Videos
Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

9h | Videos
Which plants can you decorate the house with?

Which plants can you decorate the house with?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

4
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

5
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

6
File Photo
Markets

Shops, markets to remain closed after 8pm from Monday