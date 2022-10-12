AL govt destroyed country’s economy: Fakhrul 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the current Awami League government has destroyed the entire economy of Bangladesh.

"The government has turned the Judiciary, Police, RAB into partisan agencies. After 50 years of liberation, we have to fight again for the rights we got through independence," he said while addressing the divisional rally in Chattogram Wednesday (12 October).

The rally was held at the polo ground of Chattogram city where BNP leaders and activists of all districts of Chattogram division and metropolitan units participated.

Criticising the current government, the BNP leader further said that Khaleda Zia has been punished to send her out of politics.

"This government has filed false cases against 35 lakh people across the country. The US has sanctioned RAB. The government should be sanctioned too," said the BNP leader.

Photo: TBS

The secretary general of BNP said despite attempting to obstruct many leaders and activists to join the rally, the government could not stop them.

"We cannot be suppressed by fear. The movement for the restoration of democracy that started in Chattogram has spread to the whole of Bangladesh," he added.

He also said if BNP fails to succeed, the country will no longer be independent and the public will have to live like a colonised population.

"We don't want to keep our heads down. We want to hold our heads high," he added.

Addressing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mirza Fakhrul said, she must resign immediately. He also demanded that the Parliament be dissolved.

"Power should be given to an impartial caretaker government. That government will form a new election commission. The commission will conduct a free and fair election for the public by involving political parties," said the BNP leader.

BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain in his speech addressed the leaders and activists and urged them to prepare a list of the Awami League leaders and activists who would try to prevent BNP rallies. "Not us, but the public will make the judgement for them."

Photo: TBS

Central BNP leaders Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Amir Khusru Mahmud, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Md Shahjahan, Mir Mohammad Nashir Uddin, Abdul Awal Mintu, Aman Ulla Aman, Abdus Salam, Zainal Abedin Farooq, Golam Akbar Khandkar, VP Joynal spoke among others in the rally.

Ctg BNP leaders, activists obstructed, attacked

Chattogram District (north) BNP Joint Convener Nurul Amin claimed that at least 40 BNP leaders and activists were injured in an attack by Chhatra League and Jubo League activists on their way to attend the grand rally.

"The attack took place at Mirsarai's Zorargonj and Baraiya bazaar area around 9am," he told The Business Standard.

Amid the spur of a much-awaited BNP rally in Chattogram, leaders and activists of the party levied widespread allegations against law enforcers for causing various obstacles surrounding the event.

Leaders and activists, who came to join the rally from all over the country, faced many hurdles along the way since Tuesday, said Idris Ali, former office secretary of the city unit BNP.

"We have received complaints that police and the ruling Awami League activists are blocking various points to stop them from joining the event," he said.

Mentioning the situation in Khagrachari, Idris Ali said BNP leaders and activists, who were travelling via different means of transport to reach the port city, were stopped at various points in Matiranga, Manikchari and Mirsarai since morning.

After 9 January 2012, this was the meeting held in the city's Pologround to protest against load sheddings, fuel price hikes, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and for the immediate release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The previous political event in Chattogram in 2012 was attended by Khaleda Zia.