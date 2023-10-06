AL govt conspiring abroad to stay in power: Rizvi

UNB
06 October, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 08:20 pm

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday alleged that the government is hatching various plots abroad secretly to cling to power.

"By changing their tone, ministers are now talking about covert understating. In fact, they're conspiring behind the scenes," he said.

Speaking at a procession, the BNP leader said the ruling party will be ruined with their own secret plots. "They won't be able to stage a comeback openly as people have ditched them."

He also said an understanding doesn't happen in secret when a conspiracy is being hatched covertly. "As people are not with them, they are now making secret understandings by going to different countries. "We're ready to give a fitting reply to the government's plots and repressive acts," the BNP leader said.

Mojnu Mukti Parishad brought out the procession in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office demanding the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Dhaka south city unit BNP Member Secretary Rafiqul Alam Mojnu.

Rizvi slammed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for what he said making indecent comments on Khaleda Zia and her illness. "Your [PM's] only resort now is to make vulgar, indecent, reckless and nasty comments."

He alleged that the government has put many BNP leaders in jail because of its nervousness and insecurity to lose power.

Rizvi said the government has been staying in power by depending on police as it has got isolated from the people. "That's why they are arresting opposition leaders who were leading the movement."

He demanded the government immediately release all arrested BNP leaders and activists by withdrawing the false cases filed against them.

The BNP leader said the youth who have started taking to the streets will restore democracy by ensuring the fall of the current regime.

