AL goes all-out to boost voter turnout

With the BNP and some other parties boycotting the upcoming national polls, the ruling Awami League has placed the highest priority on increasing voter turnout in polling stations, aiming to make the polls acceptable at home and abroad.

As part of the strategy, the party is dedicated to establishing thousands of nationwide committees that will work to encourage voters to cast their ballots and ensure the "security" of polling stations in the 7 January polls.

Additionally, the party is integrating technology along with traditional methods in its election campaign to effectively engage and attract voters.

It has also taken a soft stance toward independent candidates, including its own members who are contesting in election after being denied party tickets, despite their robust challenges to its official contenders.

The grassroots leaders and activists of the party have already started to work in the field being assigned by the central leadership.

According to sources within the party, it has started the creation of polling station-based "unit committees", each comprising 300 members. This plan involves establishing committees for all 42,000 polling stations nationwide, with around 1.5 crore members from the party set to engage in these committees.

"Unit-based committees have been established for each polling station. Lists of committees have already been submitted from districts, upazilas, wards and unions to the central committee of the party." Abdur Rahman, a presidium member of the Awami League

Furthermore, the party's student organisation, the Chhatra League, has initiated the formation of a 20-member committee for each polling station nationwide.

Tahsan Ahmed Rasel, vice-president of the Chhatra League, said the objective is to enhance voter turnout at polling stations and deter any attempts to "disrupt the election festival". These committees are expected to comprise around 850,000 members.

Besides, three other affiliated bodies of the Awami League – the Jubo League, Swechhasebak League and Krishak League – will form separate committees for each polling station and work with the main committee of the party, said leaders associated with the organisations.

According to a senior party leader, these committees will support law enforcement efforts to advocate for the official candidates of the party, boost voter turnout at polling centres, and guarantee the security of polling stations. Simultaneously, these committees will remain active in the field to counteract the "ongoing violence" of the BNP-Jamaat.

Sources from the Awami League say the BNP and its allied parties may try to disrupt the elections by engaging in destructive activities to instill fear among voters, with the intention of carrying out propaganda both domestically and internationally.

Additionally, the Awami League has established an advisory council comprising freedom fighters and senior leaders, tasked with conducting door-to-door campaigns to solicit votes and motivate ordinary voters to participate in the electoral process. This council will also encompass teachers, imams, muezzins, clerics, women health workers, and individuals with a reputable image in the area.

Furthermore, a distinct committee has been formed specifically for women voters at the centre.

Party leaders say the government's development initiatives and the Smart Bangladesh programs will be extensively highlighted in the party's election campaign. Emphasis will also be placed on prioritising job creation for the youth to resonate with voters.

Trained party leaders, workers, and individuals from various societal backgrounds will engage in a comprehensive approach, conducting door-to-door campaigns and public outreach in marketplaces, religious institutions, and social organisations to encourage voter support.

He highlighted that these committees became operational once the election campaign commenced on 18 December. The objective is to increase voter turnout, surpassing the attendance rates seen in local government and by-elections over the last 5 years.

The Awami League is committed to employing every strategy to boost voter turnout in the upcoming election, he said.