AL to go tougher against blockade

TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 09:45 pm

Awami League central leaders have said they will remain alert to protect people's lives and property also today — the third day of the 72-hour blockade called by the BNP, Jamaat, and their allies.

Moreover, there is a party directive that the Awami League will be more active in the future, as the BNP-Jamaat can create anarchy.

Awami League Organising Secretary Mirza Azam told The Business Standard, "We will hold elections as per the constitution. The Election Commission is making final preparations. There are not many days left for the election. Awami League has taken all kinds of initiatives to make the election fair and peaceful."

"The BNP-Jamaat had tried to sabotage the election through arson attacks and killing before the elections in 2014 and 2018. This time, they are walking the same path. For this reason, Awami League and its affiliated organisations have been instructed by the party to resist these terrorist activities strongly. They will be ready in every unit of the country," he added.

Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi told TBS, "A message has been given to all grassroots leaders and workers from the centre that the BNP-Jamaat is conspiring to sabotage the election by creating more anarchy in the future. We will always be alert to prevent all kinds of misdeeds by the BNP-Jamaat and ensure security for the common people."

"We are ready, we will be tougher. No leniency will be shown," he added.

Awami League and its affiliated organisations were active in every unit across the country on the second day of the blockade yesterday.

BNP on 29 October announced nationwide blockades for three days starting 31 October to press home their one-point demand of immediate resignation of the ruling government. Later, Jamaat-e-Islami also called for a three-day blockade on the same days.

