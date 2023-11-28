AL to go cautious with its 'independent candidate'

The Awami League will choose its independent candidates for the upcoming national elections, ensuring that the selection does not pose a threat to the party's nominated candidates.

Besides, the ruling party will make sure that MPs and ministers denied nomination will not be able to participate in the election against the nominated candidates.

According to AL sources, thousands of party leaders might run as independents. This potential surge in independent candidacy from within the party could pose a challenge to the official nominees.

As a countermeasure, the ruling party has adopted a policy to control and manage its independents.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the party is closely monitoring individuals considering an independent candidacy.

"We have a strategic direction, and there is room for adjustments and modifications within the given timeframe," he added.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, during a meeting with aspirants on Sunday, announced that "dummy candidates" from the party can be included in constituencies where there is no opposition candidate.

Following the announcement, 12 MPs and more than 100 leaders who were denied AL nomination announced their intention to be independent candidates from various constituencies.

On the same day, the party announced candidates for 298 out of 300 seats from 3,362 aspirants. On average, 11 individuals collected and submitted nomination forms for the AL in each constituency. The AL central asserts that all candidates were reasonably influential.

Strategy on independent run

A central leader of the party told The Business Standard that in the 2014 elections, AL candidates won unopposed in 153 seats as many parties, including BNP, did not participate, causing controversy in various circles.

Therefore, the party will be flexible about independent candidates this time to avoid a recurrence of the situation.

However, the current ministers, MPs, and their family members are not getting this opportunity against the party candidate.

Moreover, if any leader denied party nomination declares rebellion against the AL and runs as an independent candidate, they may face permanent expulsion from the party, the source said.

The leader also mentioned that the party would not allow any influential leader to contest independently against the party's nominated candidate.

Awami League Presidium member Abdur Rahman told TBS that if a significant AL leader runs as an independent solely to obstruct party interests, the party will take a stringent stance.

The party president will soon discuss and provide guidelines on participation, allocation, and positions, he said. Notably, the party is firm that any MP or minister denied nomination should not run independently.

No support for independents

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of AL's associate bodies — Jubo League, Swechasebak League, and Chhatra League — have been directed at the grassroots level to collaborate in support of the nominated candidate.

Therefore, if any party member decides to run independently, none of these groups will be permitted to lend support to independent candidates.

Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil told TBS that the party has formed committees for each of the country's 42,000 polling stations, involving one crore activists.

However, none of these members can support independent candidates, he said.

Nikhil stated that strict action would be taken against any leader opposing the party's stance, making it clear that independent candidates must operate without party support.

"The aim is to ensure that no one hinders the AL's victory," he added.