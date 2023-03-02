AL gets desperate to plunder country's resources: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that the Awami League has become desperate to plunder the resources of the country.

"All people who belong to Awami League have become desperate and crazy to loot the assets of the nation and leave the country very quickly. Awami League has organised a festival of looting," he said.

Speaking at a discussion meeting, the BNP leader also said the Awami League government is destroying the country's all organisations, achievements, culture and history. "So, we don't have any other alternative but to carry out the movement."

He alleged that the country's people now can no longer cast their votes and elect their representatives by voting. "Even, they can't go to the polling stations. Our people now can't talk and express their opinions. Those who talk against the government are arrested and sent to jail."

The BNP leader also bemoaned that the journalists cannot write freely as they are regulated by different laws, including the Digital Security Act.

He accused the government of depriving the people of their justified rights by suppressing them using the state machinery, police-RAB and other law enforcement forces.

Even, Fakhrul said, people now cannot do business honestly due to politicisation.

He called upon the people from all walks of life to get united to get rid of the current awful situation of the country by unseating the Awami League government.

"Now we don't have time to sit idle anymore. Everyone should be united, regardless of party affiliation. We must carry out the movement to remove this regime and establish a people's government. There is only one path open before us which is movement to defeat this regime."

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Rob) arranged the discussion at the Jatiya Press Club marking the Flag Hoisting Day commemorating the first hoisting of the country's national flag on Dhaka University campus on March 2, 1971.

On March 2, 1971, the then Dhaka University Central Students' Union vice-president, ASM Abdur Rob, now president of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-JSD, on behalf of the Swadhin Bangla Chhatra Sangram Parishad, first hoisted the national flag atop the Arts Building amid cheers from spirited students in a massive gathering.

Fakhrul, on behalf of BNP, congratulated ASM Abdur Rob on the first flag hoisting day.

Stating that people waged the liberation war in this month of March in 1971, he urged the nation to get united once again to protect the country and people's voting and other rights.

"I call upon all the political parties: let's all unite and launch a fierce simultaneous movement to build a democratic Bangladesh in the true sense defeating the current government," he said.