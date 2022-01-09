AL gave nothing but sufferings to N’ganj last 18-yrs: Taimur

Taimur Alam Khandakar, a former advisor to BNP Chairperson, raised complaints toward the current government and their administration accusing them of causing sufferings to the people of Narayanganj for years.

He said, "Awami League has been ruling Narayanganj for 18 years but couldn't give them anything other than sufferings."

He commented at a press conference held in Naraganj today, ahead of the Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls scheduled to take place on 16 January.

Taimur, who is contesting the Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls as an independent candidate, accused the government of misusing power, breaking laws and ruling the people based on an unstable law enforcement system.

The former convener of BNP's Narayanganj Unit also said that his statements could not be refuted for he is speaking on behalf of the people.

He reasserted his position in the ongoing mayoral race saying, if he's elected, he will keep the people of Narayanganj at the centre of his priority and ensure good governance by formulating a "grand master-plan" keeping the next 100 years in mind.

He will prioritise education, health and employment, especially for the underprivileged and low-income families.

Earlier on 3 January, BNP removed Taimur Alam Khandakar from the post of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's advisor for his decision to participate in the Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls.

A letter signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was issued to this effect.

Taimur was earlier withdrawn from his post in Narayanganj district BNP for submitting a nomination paper for the election.

"BNP is not participating in any national or local elections under this government. Taimur Alam has become an independent candidate using party posts. This withdrawal order is the proof that BNP is not participating in the election," Prothom Alo quoted BNP Organising Secretary Abdus Salam.