Fate of AL govt will be worse than that of Sri Lanka: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the consequences of the ruling Awami League government will be worse than that of Sri Lanka.

"This government will not take any lesson from the situation in Sri Lanka as they don't know how to take lessons. If they could, they would have learned lessons in the last 10 years," Fakhrul said at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan office Tuesday (10 May).

He went on to say, "The consequences will be worse than Sri Lanka."

Regarding the government's plan to use EVMs in all the seats in the national elections, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Here you can see that this government is proving to be fully involved in the election process. How could the prime minister say that EVMs will be used in 300 seats, which is the responsibility of the Election Commission.

"This proves that the government is deliberately destroying the electoral system of this country."

Asked about the BNP's reaction to EVM, the BNP spokesperson said, "The Election Commission has responded on EVM. I don't think I have anything more to say."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently said that the next national election will be held using the EVMs in all seats.

However, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday said that the Election Commission is not prepared for using the electronic voting machines (EVM) in all 300 constituencies in the next national elections.

"Election Commission lacks the capability to hold elections in all constituencies using the EVMs," the CEC said in a press briefing.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) thinks that the ruling Awami League will try to rig the election by manipulating the EVMs. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had earlier deemed the EVMs as the ruling Awami League's new "trap".

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also opposed the government's plan to hold the election using the EVMs, noting many countries already backed off from this system due to various faults.