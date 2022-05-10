Fate of AL govt will be worse than that of Sri Lanka: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 09:46 pm

Related News

Fate of AL govt will be worse than that of Sri Lanka: Fakhrul

People (ruling party men) in Sri Lanka have jumped into the river, but they (AL leaders) will jump into the Bay of Bengal, he said

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 09:46 pm
Fate of AL govt will be worse than that of Sri Lanka: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the consequences of the ruling Awami League government will be worse than that of Sri Lanka. 

"This government will not take any lesson from the situation in Sri Lanka as they don't know how to take lessons.  If they could, they would have learned lessons in the last 10 years," Fakhrul said at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan office Tuesday (10 May).

He went on to say, "The consequences will be worse than Sri Lanka."

Regarding the government's plan to use EVMs in all the seats in the national elections, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Here you can see that this government is proving to be fully involved in the election process. How could the prime minister say that EVMs will be used in 300 seats, which is the responsibility of the Election Commission.

"This proves that the government is deliberately destroying the electoral system of this country."

Asked about the BNP's reaction to EVM, the BNP spokesperson said, "The Election Commission has responded on EVM. I don't think I have anything more to say."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently said that the next national election will be held using the EVMs in all seats. 

However, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday said that the Election Commission is not prepared for using the electronic voting machines (EVM) in all 300 constituencies in the next national elections.

"Election Commission lacks the capability to hold elections in all constituencies using the EVMs," the CEC said in a press briefing.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) thinks that the ruling Awami League will try to rig the election by manipulating the EVMs. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had earlier deemed the EVMs as the ruling Awami League's new "trap". 

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also opposed the government's plan to hold the election using the EVMs, noting many countries already backed off from this system due to various faults.

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / BNP / neutral Election Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

6h | Panorama
Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

9h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Understanding the war in Ukraine

Understanding the war in Ukraine

3h | Videos
Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

11h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

23h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021