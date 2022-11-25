AL expects record gathering on 4 Dec PM rally in Ctg

Politics

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 06:14 pm

AL expects record gathering on 4 Dec PM rally in Ctg

The leaders of the ruling Awami League (AL) expressed hope that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's rally in Chattogram would break all previous records of mass gatherings in public meetings.

The ruling party is scheduled to hold a rally on 4 December at the city's Polo Ground ahead of the upcoming national elections.

The event is being organised by the Awami League Chattogram Metropolitan and Chattogram North and South District units. 

"We want to break all previous records of public gatherings in Chattogram by assembling a large number of people. We will turn the rally into a sea of people," said Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, organising secretary of Awami League.

Awami League Chattogram South District unit General Secretary Mofizur Rahman said, "The rally to be held on 4 December rally will be the largest and cleanest in history."

He expressed hope that the prime minister would give political instructions to leaders and activists.

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will be participating in a public rally in Chattogram after four and a half years.

Awami League leaders and activists are carrying out various programmes to make the upcoming event a success. Leaflet distribution and truck processions started across the city on Thursday.

On the occasion of the rally, the work of making the stage at the polo ground started. 

Mohammad Russell, senior executive of Chattogram Events, said that the stage is being made in the shape of a boat. The length of the boat will be 88 feet, and the width will be 40 feet. Another 160-meter-long boat will be in front of the main stage.

