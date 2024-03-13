AL establishes oligarchs denying mass people’s demand: Moyeen

BNP senior leader Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan on Wednesday (13 March) alleged that the ruling Awami League (AL) has established the oligarchs in the country denying the mass people's demand.

He said they [AL] have created conducive environment for 220 well-off families to control the country's almost all sectors while the number of such families was 22 during Pakistan regime.

Dr Moyeen made the comments while visiting BNP Dhaka Metropolitan South unit's member secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu at his Shajahanpur residence who recently walked out of jail after serving about 10 months in prison.

Mentioning a German-based research organisation's report, he said Bangladesh is one of the countries in the world where rich-poor wealth gap is high and becoming a billionaire within a short time is possible in the country.

Dr Moyeen said BNP is waging movement against the current regime to restore rights of people, not to capture sate power.

He said BNP wants to reconstruct the state where people will enjoy their rights and will live with honour and dignity without any discrimination for religion or race.

Moyeen, a former minister and a BNP standing committee member, said BNP doesn't believe in using muscle power for establishing democracy in the country, rather in peaceful movement.

Alleging Awami League for establishing 'totalitarian politics' in the country, the BNP leader said this kind of politics will destroy the party itself in future.

He said, "They [AL] are pro-liberation political party, but they are the only a party which dishonors more the spirit of the Liberation War."

Terming January 7 election a farce, Moyeen Khan said world's powerful media like The Economist, Washington Post assessed this election as one-sided and labeled Bangladesh a country of one-party rule.

The BNP senior leader said after 28 October crackdown on BNP rally, the government arrested about 26,000 leaders and activists of the party while in the last 15 years they have filed about one lakh false and ghost cases where more than 50 lakh people were accused.