AL earned Tk27.14 crore, spent Tk9.87 crore in 2023

The ruling Bangladesh Awami League has earned over Tk27.14 crore and spent Tk 9.87 crore last year, according to annual financial report of the party.

The report, which was submitted to Election Commission (EC) today (27 June), said the income mainly came from annual subscription of party members, selling of nomination and primary membership forms, grant and bank interest.

AL central committee treasurer HN Ashequr Rahman submitted the party's financial statement to EC Secretary Shafiul Azim at Agargaon Nirbachan Bhaban.

According to the report, last year's income of the party was over Tk16.43 crore more than the previous (2022) year.

AL office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Publicity Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap and Deputy Office Secretary Sayeem Khan were present, among others.

