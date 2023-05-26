Awami League men dominate grassroots in Gazipur polls

Politics

Noman Mahmud
26 May, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 10:12 pm

Related News

Awami League men dominate grassroots in Gazipur polls

41 pro-AL candidates emerged victorious in the total 57 wards of Gazipur

Noman Mahmud
26 May, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 10:12 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Candidates, having an Awami League leaning, displayed a clear dominance in councillor posts in the Gazipur city elections held on Thursday, when its mayoral candidate conceded defeat.

A staggering 41 pro-AL candidates emerged victorious in the total 57 wards of the city. 

Meanwhile, 13 candidates, who are local leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP),  secured victories. 

These councillors, along with 16 others, had been expelled from their party for participating in the polls. 

Photo: TBS

Among them, councillor candidate Faisal Ahmad Sarkar was elected unopposed as he was the only councillor candidate in Ward No-15.

Meanwhile, though the AL-supported candidates secured the majority of wards within the city, indicating that the party's influence remains strong in Gazipur's grassroots politics, it is important to note that this is not the complete picture.

According to voters, the outcome of the elections depended not only on party affiliation but also on the personal image and financial resources of the candidates.

One voter, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed, "We cast our votes not merely based on party lines but by assessing the individual candidates." 

Meanwhile, three councillor candidates without any political identity managed to secure victories, adding a touch of diversity to the results.

Photo: TBS

However, concerns have been raised about the councillors' ability to fulfil their duties effectively this year, as their role in mobilising voters and facilitating civic engagement is crucial.

The reason is that this year's election witnessed the lowest ever voter turnout, with only 48.75% of eligible voters exercising their right to vote. 

This figure represents a significant decline compared to the 2018 election, which saw a turnout of 57.02%, and the 2013 election, which boasted a higher turnout of 63.69%. 

In this year's electoral contest, there were 243 councillor candidates contests while 78 women contestants fought for reserved wards. Besides, there were 8 mayoral candidates totalling the contestant number 329. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Gazipur city polls / Awami League (AL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

14 months of nightmare: Migrant workers' struggle to secure loans from Probashi Kallyan Bank

14 months of nightmare: Migrant workers' struggle to secure loans from Probashi Kallyan Bank

8h | Panorama
The Esquire has a large chrome grille taking up all of the front, which makes the car look more bold and premium. The Voxy is made to look more sporty with less chrome bits and angular black bits. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Voxy & Esquire: Multi-purpose vehicles done right

13h | Wheels
How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

1d | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

1d | TBS Stories
Md Shoaib has been drawing movie posters since 1965

Md Shoaib has been drawing movie posters since 1965

2h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

4
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

5
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget