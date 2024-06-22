AL does politics for countrymen: Quader

“All leaders and activists of AL from central to root level are ready to celebrate the party’s founding anniversary," he says

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

Awami League (AL) does politics for the people of the country, the ruling party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (22 June).

"The message of the 75th founding anniversary of Awami League is to implement its election manifesto. Politics is for people and Awami League was always beside the countrymen and it will remain with the people in the future as well," he told reporters after visiting the venue of the party's public rally to be held tomorrow at Suhrawardy Udyan marking its founding anniversary.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "All leaders and activists of AL from central to root level are ready to celebrate the party's founding anniversary. A festive environment has been prevailing across the country centering the anniversary since Friday." 

He said the big achievement of the country's independence was attained under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Awami League. 

Besides, the country's development has been achieved under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.

The AL general secretary said, "We do politics for the people. We remain beside the countrymen and will be so in future also. Now, the main aim of the party  is to complete unfinished works, build a non-communal country defeating the communal forces and militancy, implement the election manifesto and control price inflation."

He said efforts are going on to complete the ongoing Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and Payra Sea Port.

Quader said, "We couldn't consolidate the independence till now. Communalism is the main obstacle to freedom."

Urging all to remain alert, the AL general secretary said a vested quarter is active till now and it wants to create an environment like the one-eleven.

AL joint general secretary Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif, organising secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam and SM Kamal Hossain, cultural affairs secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil, office secretary Biplob Barua, deputy publicity secretary Syed Abdul Awal Shamim, executive committee member Anisul Islam and Krishak League president Samir Chanda, among others, were present.

