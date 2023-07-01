AL does not do politics to appease foreign masters: Quader

Politics

BSS
01 July, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 04:01 pm

Related News

AL does not do politics to appease foreign masters: Quader

BSS
01 July, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 04:01 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said unlike BNP, the AL or Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not do politics to satisfy foreign masters.

"Sheikh Hasina-led government is joining BRICS (alliance) for the welfare of the people of Bangladesh. Neither Awami League nor Sheikh Hasina does politics to appease foreign masters as BNP does. Awami League does politics for the betterment of the people of the country," he said.

The minister said this in a statement sent to the media condemning the politically motivated and misleading statements made by BNP leaders.

The AL general secretary said the statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul about joining the BRICS is nothing but an expression of his ignorance.

"India and Africa are among the founders of the BRICS Bank. It maintains close ties with the west (western countries). Bangladesh recently received financial support for the country from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB)," he added.

Pointing out that BNP has maintained close relations with Jamaat-e-Islam since its inception, Obaidul Quader said: "Traditionally, Ghulam Azam's party Jamaat-e-Islami is a close ally of BNP".

BNP founder Ziaur Rahman brought Pakistani citizen Ghulam Azam from Pakistan to Bangladesh and his (Ziaur's) wife Begum Khaleda Zia granted Bangladeshi citizenship to Ghulam Azam, he said.

He said that after the 2001 election, BNP united with Jamaat to form the government and destroyed the spirit of Bangladesh's War of Liberation.

Begum Khaleda Zia waged movement to stop the trial of war criminals, including the top leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, during the trial of war crimes, he said.

Obaidul Quader said, during the rule of BNP, the politics of Pakistani philosophy got stronger in Bangladesh and the process of empowerment of Jamaat-e-Islam started.

Besides, Jamaat-e-Islami became a poisonous tree in Bangladesh under the patronage of BNP, he said, adding that only the conscious or wise people of Bangladesh know that Jamaat-e-Islami is the B-team of BNP.

The veteran AL leader further said it was not long ago that BNP created the history of vandalising and setting fire to the houses of minorities for the "offense" of not voting for BNP.

Besides, arson attacks in the name of hartal, killing innocent people by hurling petrol bombs, cutting trees and burning land offices were also carried out by BNP men, he added.

Quader said the BNP leaders have forgotten but the people of the country have not forgotten the violence of BNP.

In fact, to hide these misdeeds, BNP leaders always spread propaganda and blame the people related to the government party in search of fake reason for their self-satisfaction, said the road transport and bridges minister.

Top News

Obaidul Quader / Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

21h | Features
As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

3d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

3d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabout

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabout

3d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

6h | TBS Markets
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

3d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh