AL to distribute nomination forms for different polls from today

TBS Report
02 October, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2021, 10:12 am

Ruling party Bangladesh Awami League has asked the aspirants of different elections to collect nomination forms from today.

According to a press release, issued on Friday, nomination forms will be distributed from 10am to 5 pm daily till 6 October.  

Applications can be collected and submitted at the Awami League president's Dhanmondi political office following health guidelines during the time.

The Election Commission has announced schedules for second phase polls to 848 union parishads across the country.

Besides, by-elections will be held in Sirajganj-6 constituency and Bogura's Sariakandi.

Elections will also be held in Dinajpur's Ghoraghat, Nilphamari's Domar, Bogura's Sonatola, Chapainawabganj Sadar, Narail's Lohagora, Kishoreganj's Pakundia, Narsingdi's Ghorashal, Brahmanbaria's Kasba, Feni's Chhagalnaiya and Khagrachhari's Ramgarh municipalities.

