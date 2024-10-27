AL dismisses rumours on holding any upcoming programmes

UNB
27 October, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 09:05 pm

It also mentioned that any party decision will be communicated from the Awami League office and through social media

Awami League on Sunday (27 October) rejected claims of holding any sort of political programme, saying such claims are "rumours".

It also said if anything is planned it will be announced through proper channels.

"There is a deep conspiracy going on against Awami League. Until an announcement is made on the official page, any program news is definitely rumours," Awami League said on its verified Facebook page.

It also mentioned that any party decision will be communicated from the Awami League office and through social media.

"Do not be misled by any kind of propaganda," it said.

A media outlet from Pakistan recently reported that Awami League under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina may soon begin street agitation against the interim government of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus.

