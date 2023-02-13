AL did not nominate 'Yes Uddin' to be president: Quader

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 08:25 pm

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the ruling party did not nominate a 'Yes Uddin' for the post of president, taking a dig at Iajuddin Ahmed who used to be president during the BNP-Jamaat coalition government.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks on Monday (13 February) while speaking to reporters at the Election Commission on Monday to greet the CEC.

He said, "We [Awami League] have not made any president named Iajuddin, or 'Yes Uddin'. AL does not nominate anyone who is anti-liberation, anti-independence, or believes in arson and terrorism."

While talking to reporters on his thoughts on the newly elected president, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, member of the BNP standing committee, said that Awami League came to power by force.

BNP has no interest in who Awami League has made president, Obaidul Quader said in response to BNP's reaction, adding, "They have no interest in the country's constitution or democracy. And this does not surprise us at all."

Pointing out that BNP is not interested in political dialogue either, Quader said, "BNP has been repeatedly requested to participate in political dialogues ahead of the upcoming national elections. But they refused."

The AL general secretary further said, "We want to make it clear that we want competitive elections. We hope a party like BNP would participate in the elections."

