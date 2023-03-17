AL destroyed electoral system by 'so-called' SCBA polls, says BNP demanding fresh vote

The BNP on Friday alleged that Awami League has put the last nail in the coffin of the electoral system of the country by holding a lopsided election of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) using police and outsiders.

The party also demanded a fresh election to Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) , cancelling the results of the "so-called" violence-marred polls for the sake of the sanctity of the apex court of the country.

"Awami League has turned into such a bankrupt party politically that it has to use police and outsiders to announce its candidates as winners in the Supreme Court Bar Association elections. It's a matter of great shame," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Under the circumstances, Fakhrul said their party wants the Chief Justice to come forward and take necessary measures to protect the sanctity of the Supreme Court, the highest institution of the judiciary.

A day after the announcement of SCBA polls results, he made the demand at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan Central office.

Even though there was no election legally, Fakhrul alleged that the candidates of the ruling party were declared elected "illegally" and "unilaterally" by arranging a drama in the name of polls. "I demand holding a fresh election to the Supreme Court Bar Association, immediately annulling the so-called polls

Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad, the panel of pro-Awami League lawyers, won all the 14 posts of the executive committee of the SCBA polls held on Wednesday and Thursday.

Voting took place on Wednesday and Thursday amid the ruckus, violence, clashes, police action, and the allegations of ballot theft and tearing.

Fakhrul said their party thinks the SCBA polls have exposed once again that Awami League is a master at vote rigging.

"The lawyers of the Supreme Court are called officers of the court. Awami League has destroyed the elections of those lawyers' association by using the police force in a medieval style," he observed.

The BNP leader alleged that Awami League wants to establish a one-party Baksal rule in the country by completely regulating the Judiciary. "They want to establish their control on all bar associations by force. We're uttering these words with anger and sadness today."

He said it is the sacred duty of those who are in charge of different state institutions to protect the country and the sanctity of the institutions they are leading.

"We can't imagine that police can enter the Supreme Court and attack the lawyers, beat them, and injure them. This is not a trivial matter and we can't take it lightly. These incidents are exposing the nature of the country and proving that it has become a failed state," Fakhrul said

He called upon all concerned to come forward to protect the country and its institutions. "We have been saying repeatedly that Bangladesh is no longer a democratic state as the Awami League government is destroying all the democratic institutions in the country in a planned way."

Replying to a question, the BNP leader said Awami League will definitely rig votes if the next national election is held under it.

"No credible election is possible under the Awami League government," he said adding "It has become their character that they will take everything by force. If they stay in power, they will take control over the election and declare their candidates as winners."