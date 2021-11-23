AL decides to further strengthen party at grass roots level

Politics

BSS
23 November, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 08:38 pm

AL decides to further strengthen party at grass roots level

Awami League has decided to take a massivework plan to strengthen the party further at grass roots level in Chattogram.

The decision was taken at a divisional workshop titled 'Upcoming Jatiya Sangasad (JS) Elections and preparations of Awami League' organised by AL Chattogram division team at LD Hall at JS Bhaban.

AL Districts and grass root level leaders took part in the workshop.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the workshop while AL Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim addressed it as the chief guest.

AL Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain addressed the workshop as special guest with AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul-Alam Hanif in the chair.

AL Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Joint General Secretary and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and AL Chattogram unit leaders took part in the dialogue.

Quader said there is no place for opportunists in the party (AL).

The leaders and activists of grass roots level are the life of the party and honest, efficient and devoted activists should be evaluated properly, he added.

Selim said the leaders with clean image and who uphold the Liberation War and non-communal spirit should be given the responsibility of the organisation.

Leaders and activists will have to work in line with the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he added.

AL organising secretary Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Agriculture and Co-operative Affairs secretary Faridunnahar Laily, Science and Technology Affairs secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur, Relief and Social Affairs secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Information and Research secretary Dr Selim Mahmud and Deputy Publicity secretary Aminul Islam and AL central leaders were present in the workshop.

