AL Ctg-3 candidate served show-cause notice again for violating electoral code of conduct

UNB
24 December, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 08:20 pm

The candidate has been asked to respond in person or by his representative at 2:30pm on 25 December

Awami League nominated candidate of Chattogram-3 Mahfuzur Rahman Mita. Photo: UNB
Awami League nominated candidate of Chattogram-3 Mahfuzur Rahman Mita. Photo: UNB

The Electoral Enquiry Committee today served a show-cause notice on Awami League (AL) nominated candidate of Chattogram-3 (Sandwip upazila) Mahfuzur Rahman Mita for the second time for allegedly breaching the electoral code of conduct.

According to a notice, signed by the chairman of the Committee for the constituency and Chattogram Joint Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Shahidul Islam, the supporters of the AL-backed candidate made provocative statements at a procession brought out in support of independent candidate Dr Md Jamaluddin Chowdhury at Ali Mia Bazar on 19 December.

The supporters of Mita also beat up the followers of Jamal there around 7:00 pm on the day, said the notice.

On the same day, the supporters of the ruling party candidate gathered at Enam Nahar Crossing under the constituency with a procession while a roadside rally in support of Jamal was going on around 7:45pm and they made provocative remarks and manhandled the supporters of Jamal.

Stating that Mita did not take proper steps to avoid the incidents, the notice said the ruling party candidate violated the election code of conduct.

The candidate has been asked to respond in person or by his representative at 2:30pm on 25 December.

Earlier on 7 December, Mahfuzur Rahman was served show cause notice for violating the electoral code of conduct.

The AL candidate allegedly took businessmen of local 'Ershad Market' to his house and assured them of providing various benefits if he is elected in the upcoming national parliamentary election slated for 7 January.

On the same day, the candidate also allured businessmen of Shiberhat by offering diverse advantages. Additionally, he inaugurated his election office at Maitbhanga Cinema Hall area, violating the electoral conduct.

