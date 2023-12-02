AL Ctg-15 candidate Nadwi served show-cause notice for violating electoral code of conduct

Awami League nominated candidate for Chattogram-15 constituency Abu Reza Mohammad Nezamuddin Nadwi has been served a show-cause notice for violating the electoral code of conduct.

The letter, signed by the chairman of the Election Investigation Committee and Senior Assistant Judge Shahnewaz Moni, was sent to Nadwi on Saturday.

The letter mentioned a complaint from independent candidate Abdul Motaleb that Nadwi's men stopped his supporters on November 30 (Thursday) at Deodighi Bazar and also beat some of them.

Besides, Abdul Motaleb alleged that when he was going towards Chattogram city around 4:00 pm on Thursday Nadwi's men in Satkania Keranihat threatened him.

"They set fire to Abdul Motaleb's picture and behaved aggressively," he said.

Nadwi submitted his explanation to the committee on Saturday afternoon through his representative.

The AL nominated candidate could not be reached for comment as he did not receive the correspondent's phone.