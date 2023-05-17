AL could retain popularity despite long stay in power: PM Hasina

UNB
17 May, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 08:34 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the Bangladesh Awami League has successfully been able to retain its popularity even though it has been in power for a long time.

"Staying in power for a long time, very few parties or persons can sustain popularity or continue working for people's welfare, but Awami League has been able to do so," she said.

The premier made the remarks on the occasion of her 43rd homecoming day as ruling party leaders and its associate bodies greeted her at the Ganabhaban.

On 17 May 1981, AL President Sheikh Hasina returned home from India, after nearly six years in exile, following the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of their family members on 15 August 1975.

Referring to steps in establishing democracy and voting rights, and reforming the electoral system, Hasina said those who were once vote riggers are now vocal about democracy and voting rights in the country.

The AL chief asked her party not to take such political rhetoric seriously, and advised them to stay beside the people, work for them to change their fortune and thus maintain people's trust and confidence in their party.

"We'll have to retain the confidence of people. Their trust is our only [source of] power," the premier said. 

She asked the AL leaders to reorganise the party and its associate bodies to become stronger.

She said Awami League is the only party which thinks for the welfare of Bangladesh.

 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Awami League (AL)

